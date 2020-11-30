Menu
Carmine Sarro
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1953
DIED
November 18, 2020
Carmine Sarro's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carmine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My deepest sympathy. God has gained another Angel.
JAN LOUGAL
Friend
November 27, 2020
Carmine, thank you for taking the time to help and guide me along threw my Sheriff and Marshal Days. You were always caring and wonderful. You will be sorely missed friend, thank you for everything.
Joseph Limitone
Coworker
November 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rita Therrien
Friend
November 27, 2020