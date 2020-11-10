Menu
Carol Amos
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1931
DIED
November 9, 2020
Carol Amos's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home website.

Published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Nov
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
