Carol Bailey
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1946
DIED
December 2, 2020
Carol Bailey's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN .

Published by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport
117 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, Tennessee 37660
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home
