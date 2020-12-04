Menu
Carol Balcom
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1940
DIED
November 28, 2020
Carol Balcom's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Centennial, CO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty - Centennial
5303 East County Line Road, Centennial, Colorado 80122
