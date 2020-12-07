Menu
Carol Baumeyer
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1930
DIED
December 6, 2020
Carol Baumeyer's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone Funeral Home - Evansville website.

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
