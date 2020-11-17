Menu
Carol Brown
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1936
DIED
November 15, 2020
Carol Brown's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home in Searcy, AR .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home website.

Published by Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Searcy Mceuen Funeral Home
2616 South Main, Searcy, Arkansas 72143
Funeral services provided by:
Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home
