Carol Clark Call was born in Salt Lake City, Utah during one of the worst rainstorms on record. She was thesecond child of six children born to Bryant and Reta Clark. Her family lived in Kamas, Utah at the time, but herfather soon took a job in Colonia Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, and so Carol, her mother, and her sister Barbramoved to Charleston, Utah and lived with her Grandpa Ethan L. Brown. The bond with "Grandpa Brown"lasted Carol's entire life. At the age of two, Carol and her family moved to Colonia Juarez where her father wasteaching school. She grew up in "the colonies" enjoying life in a small town setting that was centered on theChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was baptized in the Piedras Verdes River that flows throughthe town. Carol loved the outdoors and loved school. In high school she was the captain of the "Pep Team" andthe valedictorian of her graduating class. Here she met her future husband, Mac Rey Call who "courted her" allthrough high school. After one year of attending college at Brigham Young University, Mac and Carol weremarried for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on June 3, 1949.Carol and Mac lived in Provo, Utah and had their first two children while Mac worked and attended school.In 1952 Mac graduated and got a job as a foreman with Libby Pineapple Company. Carol moved with her twosons into the little rural and remote community of Maunaloa, Molokai, Hawaii. Here two daughters were bornand she learned to love the people and culture of Hawaii which lasted her entire life. There was not a localschool where they lived, and so in 1955 they decided to move again. They settled in El Paso, Texas where Macgot a job at ASARCO and two more children were born. Eventually, they bought a home in the upper valleyarea, and lived there for the next thirty years. When all her children were old enough to be in school, Carol wentback to school herself at the age of thirty-five. She earned a B.S. in Education from the University of Texas atEl Paso and then taught school for twenty-one years at Canutillo Elementary. While teaching, she took classesin Spanish and got her endorsement to teach in the bilingual program. Carol grew beautiful iris at the side of herhome, canned fruit every summer, loved to read, eat chocolate, scrapbook, and spend time with her children andsixteen grandchildren.Carol served faithfully in many Church callings all her life, particularly in the Primary organization. Afterretiring from teaching school in 1985, she served several missions with her husband. First, they moved to SaltLake City and worked in the Family History Mission before serving as family history missionaries in Bogota,Colombia and then in Lima, Peru. Before leaving Peru, Mac was called to serve as a mission president in theLima South Mission, and so Carol served with him until 1997. They returned to the U.S.A. and this time boughta home in Roswell, New Mexico where they lived until 2000. Mac was called to be the temple president of theCaracas, Venezuela Temple with Carol serving as matron in August, 2000. They served in Caracas untilDecember 2002 and then returned to their home in Roswell. Mac and Carol lived in Roswell until 2018 whenthey moved to Farmington, Utah. Mac passed away on February 27, 2020 and Carol never stopped wanting tobe with him. They were inseparable, and Carol was finally able to join him. She died peacefully in herdaughter's home in Farmington on Friday, November 13, 2020.She is survived by her brother, Lorell Clark; her children: Douglas Clark Call, Linda Elizabeth Reese, LisaDelores Paulsen, Debra Lizann Call, and Gregory Mac Call; her 16 grandchildren and 39 greatgrandchildren.She is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Rey Call and her husband of 70 years, Mac Rey Call.We extend our gratitude to Jan, Brynn, Dan, and everyone at Applegate Hospice as well as all those whohave given compassionate care to our dear mother over the past two years.Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Russon Brothers MortuaryChapel, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, Utah for immediate family and invited guests. It will be available toview on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary/ Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1525 N. 600 E. St., Lehi, Utah.