Carol Choate
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1938
DIED
December 1, 2020
Carol Choate's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee, TX .

Published by Farmer Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Franks Branch Cemetery
FM 92 South, Fred, Texas 77616
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Home
