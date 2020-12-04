Menu
Carol Connors
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1928
DIED
December 2, 2020
Carol Connors's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Forest Lake, MN .

Published by Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025
Dec
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025
Dec
8
Interment
4:00p.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
263 WI-35, East Farmington, Wisconsin 54020
Funeral services provided by:
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
