Carol Jean Curtis Delbridge, 81, passed away September 23, 2020 at Pheasant View Assisted Living.
She was born January 25, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the daughter of Alexander Raine and Elaine Broadbent Curtis.
Carol married Edward Stanley (Stan) Delbridge on April 30, 1971 in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, October of 1980.
Carol was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various callings, Young Women's President, Relief Society Teacher, Gospel Doctrine Teacher and Primary Teacher.
She enjoyed snowmobiling, horseback riding and being with her family. She loved baking, Diet Coke, "busting open a watermelon". She loved shopping and would be considered a "shopaholic."
Surviving are her children: Ronald R. Ollis, Gregory K. (Dolly) Ollis, Thomas R. (Leslie) Ollis, Caron (Ron) Barnes, Raymond Stanley "Butch" Delbridge, Brett Edward Delbridge, 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother, Thomas Ray Curtis, sisters, Mary Alice Curtis Gourley and Jody Curtis Bailey.
Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Stanley Delbridge, parents and sister Patricia Rae Belnap.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Country View Ward, 625 S. 750 E., Layton. Friends may visit family Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Funeral services will also be available via livestream at www.lindquistmortuary.com
under Carol's obituary.
Interment, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pheasant View Assisted Living; Marie and Rhonda with AFI Hospice for their tender care of mom.
In lieu of flowers we request donations to the Temple Patron Fund.