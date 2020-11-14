On October 30th, 2020, Carol Anne (Perchelli) Drake, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Edward Perchelli, and her younger sister Debra Ricard. She is survived by her older sister Sandy(John) Hansen; her 3 children, Chris(Kaitlin) and Andy Bill, and Amber(Gabe) Ocaña; her grandchildren, Dominic and Alana Ocaña; as well her niece Gabrielle Ricard and her nephews Dustin Roberts and Nicholas Roberts, who were also an important part of her life.



Carol was born in Ogden on 02/11/1950, and graduated from Layton High School. She had an extraordinary capacity for love and cared deeply for her family, especially her grandchildren. She was passionate about helping animals and could always be found caring for local strays. She lived a simple life, loved going for walks, listening to music and reading.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Noon at the Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 S State Street, Clearfield, Utah.





