Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol Georgulis
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1940
DIED
October 27, 2020
Carol Georgulis's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by James C. Stump Funeral Home in Rostraver Township, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the James C. Stump Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by James C. Stump Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive, P.O. Box 511, Rostraver Township, Pennsylvania 15012
Oct
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive, P.O. Box 511, Rostraver Township, Pennsylvania 15012
Oct
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
820 Plummer School Rd, West Newton, Pennsylvania 15089
Funeral services provided by:
James C. Stump Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.