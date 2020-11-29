Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol Gregory
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1939
DIED
November 25, 2020
Carol Gregory's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Family Tribute Center in Dallas, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hughes Family Tribute Center website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hughes Family Tribute Center on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Crown Hill Memorial Park
9718 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, Texas 75220
Funeral services provided by:
Hughes Family Tribute Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hughes Family Tribute Center
November 29, 2020