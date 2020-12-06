Carol Griggs's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home website.