Carol Griggs
1942 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1942
DIED
December 2, 2020
Carol Griggs's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL .

Published by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney
1211 North Seminary Avenue / P.O. Box 22, Woodstock, Illinois 60098
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney
1211 North Seminary Avenue / P.O. Box 22, Woodstock, Illinois 60098
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
