"May God Bless You and Bless You and Bless You."



Carol B. Guillen passed away on July 30, 2002 in Layton, Utah. She was born August 23, 1930 in Jerome, Arizona to Epimenia and Marco Benites in Jerome, Arizona. She graduated from Jerome High School. Carol married Fernando R. Guillen May 1, 1947. She worked at Sperry Rand, Univac, DOD, and retired from HAFB.



Carol loved reading and studying the Bible, going to church and cooking. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.



She is survived by her children, Ruben, Carol Aragon, Grace (Daniel) Schmidt-Smith, and Dorothy; three grandchildren, Robert Aragon, Sandra Marentes, and Monica Sparks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fernando; parents; brothers, Joseph, Bema, Ray, Daniel, Ramoncita, Simon; and sisters, Emparito, and Racheal. She is loved and will be missed by her children.



Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road from 9 – 10:00 a.m. Interment will be Layton Memorial Park, 1867 North Fairfield Road.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.