Carol Hamilton
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1953
DIED
November 10, 2020
Carol Hamilton's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Toledo, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, OH 43613
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, OH 43613
Rest in peace Carol.
John Vanderzwan
Friend
November 14, 2020