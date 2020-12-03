Menu
Carol Hammer
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1941
DIED
December 1, 2020
Carol Hammer's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Shelby Memory Gardens
SR-47, Sidney, Ohio 45365
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
She was a really nice friend she will be missed Rest In Peace
Lorie Gregory
Friend
December 1, 2020