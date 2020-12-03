Menu
Carol Hildahl
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1933
DIED
December 1, 2020
Carol Hildahl's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stegenga Funeral Chapel in Wyoming, MI .

Published by Stegenga Funeral Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Stegenga Funeral Chapel - Wyoming
3131 S. Divison Ave., Wyoming, Michigan
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Stegenga Funeral Chapel - Wyoming
3131 S. Divison Ave., Wyoming, Michigan
Funeral services provided by:
Stegenga Funeral Chapel
