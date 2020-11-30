Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol Hill
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1938
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Lafayette Memorial Park
LDS
Carol Hill's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
LDS chapel
Scotty Hill Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina
Nov
30
Graveside service
Lafayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
The Smith&#8217;s
Neighbor
November 27, 2020