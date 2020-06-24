Carol Ann Hines Morrow was released from her physical body on Friday, June 19, 2020.



Carol was born on April 26, 1946, the eldest daughter of Pearce L. "Jack" and Evelyn "Pete" Petersen Hines. She grew up on 27th and VanBuren and later moved with her family into the new house on 40th Street. She attended Ogden City Schools, graduating from Ogden High School, Class of 64. Carol was a socialite; a fun, outgoing person that was always surrounded by a circle of friends. She had a gift of making those around her feel important and was more concerned with what was happening in their lives than her own. Because of her tall stature, Carol was lovingly nicknamed "Jolly Green" by her closest friends.



Soon after high school, Carol married a good-looking hippy musician and from this marriage were born her two smart and fun-loving daughters; Stacy and Kristy. This marriage ended in divorce when the girls were still tiny. The three girls, Carol, Stacy, and Kristy forged ahead with another brief marriage along the way. It was often said that if Carol didn't have bad luck, she wouldn't have any luck at all.



She eventually settled down when she married James E. Morrow on March 28, 1976. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo LDS Temple. Soon after they added another daughter, Jamie to their family. Jim passed away just weeks ago on May 9, 2020.



Carol worked at the brand-new Ogden Gov't Employees Credit Union for several years; again, making lifelong friends. Jim and Carol eventually moved to Orem where they raised their girls and started having grandkids. In Orem, she worked for the Senior Services program. It was the perfect match for her personality, caring for, and helping those in need.



She always had a strong testimony of her Savior and served in a lifetime of callings.



With her health declining it was decided that she and Jim should move to Meridian where she could be at a lower altitude and live with her daughter Kristy and husband Chad. Carol loved being with them in their home but missed family and friends from Utah terribly.



Still wanting to be involved with her friends, she recently came back to Ogden to attend her 55th OHS reunion. She loved visiting with her girlfriends from high school!



Carol is survived by her three daughters, Stacy McClain, Pleasant Grove, UT, Kristy (Chad)Thompson, Meridian, ID, and Jamie Johnson, Orem, UT. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Three siblings, Brad (Carol) Hines, Reno, NV, Judy (Russ) Latherow, Ogden, Bret (Debbie) Hines, Ogden, survive her with many nieces and nephews who all loved their Aunt Carol.



She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, Andy Hines.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 5:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT. A reception will follow at Leavitt's Waterfall Atrium.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.