Our loving mother, grandmother and friend

Carol June Lilla Crowder Jeppesen, 82 passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Woodland Park Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born on June 17, 1938 in Mokane, Missouri, a daughter of Ed Lynn Lilla and Ruby Alice Robinson. She graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School in 1956, where later she met and married, Jim L. Crowder on September 20, 1959 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. From this union they had two children, Kenneth and Rebecca. They later divorced after moving to Utah.

Carol moved back to California where she loved to work with the public and food. She helped her Aunt Louise and Uncle Jack run their bar Bob & Jeans and working at the stables where she loved working and riding horses. Horses were her life and made her happy.

Carol moved back to Utah in about 1988-1989 so she could watch and be around her grandkids, she helped raise and take care of them, and worked at J&D's Family Restaurant, where she made a name for herself, most people knew Carol because of her 1969 RS Camaro. She would tell her grandkids and their friends that she promised some to drive it when they turned 25. Her purple Camaro was her pride and joy along with her grandkids.

She married her best friend Wayne Jeppesen later in life, they later divorced but remained great friends. Carol was a member the Fraternal Order Of the Eagles and loved to dance.

In 2012, Carol was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and life started changing for her and everyone around her. The last two years Carol fought very hard; granddaughter Cheyenne and daughter, Becky were there until the end with our beautiful mom and grandma.

We would like to thank The Gables for taking care of Carol for the first year. To Pioneer Care Center for the love they gave to Carol. They took such great care of Carol and putting up with me, because I would visit every day until COVID-19 pandemic. To Woodland Park in Salt Lake City for letting Becky and Cheyenne say goodbye to the most special lady in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help offset funeral expenses.

Surviving children: Kenneth Crowder and Rebecca (David) Hofmeister; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Robert Lynn Lilla, and one grandson, Austin Hofmeister.

I will miss you so much mom, may you dance with Elvis and ride horses all day. Take back your 69 Camaro and drive off into the sunset.

A special thank you to Symbii Hospice, Tailona, Leslie, Erin, Natalie, these people are amazing, they all went above and beyond to care for my mom and they were my eyes when I could not see my mom.

Private Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Brigham City Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.