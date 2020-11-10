Carol Jordan's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home in London, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home website.
Published by Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.