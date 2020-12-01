Menu
Carol Kemna
1955 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1955
DIED
November 19, 2020
Carol Kemna's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home in Danville, IL .

Published by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home
10 E. Williams Street, Danville, Illinois 61832
Funeral services provided by:
Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home
