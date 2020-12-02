Menu
Carol Leubner
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1927
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Carol Leubner's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Stewart Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin
Dec
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Stewart Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
