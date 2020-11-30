Menu
Carol Makin
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1933
DIED
November 24, 2020
Carol Makin's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. in Wellsboro, PA .

Published by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Our deepest condolences to Carol's family. As a sister in Christ, I know we'll see her and Bob again. Love and prayers to you all from Greg and I.
Terri Peck
Friend
November 24, 2020