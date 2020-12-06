Menu
Carol Malone-Murnane
1952 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1952
DIED
December 3, 2020
Carol Malone-Murnane's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home website.

Published by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St, Portsmouth, OH 45662
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St, Portsmouth, OH 45662
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
Carol Jean and I were lifelong friends. We went through great times and very sad times, too. I will cherish these precious memories forever. Fly high with the Angels Carol Jean. I will miss you so very much!! You may be gone, but will never be forgotten.
Debbie Fannin Smart
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss Gary.
Chris Miller
Friend
December 5, 2020
My heart goes out to Anna Ruth and the family and to all those who love this sweet, beautiful lady. I am so sorry.
Jannie Schomburg Marshall
Friend
December 5, 2020