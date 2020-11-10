Menu
Carol Marro
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1934
DIED
November 7, 2020
Carol Marro's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon Funeral Home in Albany, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cannon Funeral Home website.

Published by Cannon Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave, Albany, New York 12205
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave, Albany, New York 12205
Cannon Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
November 11, 2020