Carol McClelland's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery website.
Published by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery on Nov. 14, 2020.
