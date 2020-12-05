Menu
Carol McCray
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1935
DIED
December 3, 2020
Carol McCray's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
West Street Cemetery
90 West Street, Granby, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
Thoughts and prayers with all the familyCarol was a GREAT lady and remembered a lot of goood times with all you girls and Al and Lona! Love, Barb and Joe❤
Barb and Joe
Friend
December 5, 2020