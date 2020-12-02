Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol Melver
1932 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1932
DIED
October 22, 2020
Carol Melver's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Conway Funeral Home in Cresco, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Conway Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Conway Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home
404 North Elm St., Cresco, Iowa 52136
Oct
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Oregon Cemetery
170th St and Willow Ave, Cresco, Iowa 52136
Funeral services provided by:
Conway Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.