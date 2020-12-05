Menu
Carol Mills
1962 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1962
DIED
December 1, 2020
Carol Mills's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd in Mansfield, OH .

Published by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.
1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905
Dec
9
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.
1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
