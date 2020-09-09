Carol Jen Nepote, age 57, passed on Friday, September 4, 2020 in her home in West Bountiful, Utah surrounded by family. She was born in Sacramento, CA to Dale and Elizabeth Joy (Betenson) Ogden. She was the youngest of five children and only daughter. Carol was married to Atelea Nepote on May 9, 2001. They were married for 19 years. Caro0l had many careers thruought her life, but her greatest joy was being a mother. She was most happiest when she was with her family. She found great joy in singing and performing. She was known for having a beautiful voice. She valued kindness and helped anyone to the best of her abilities. She was a safe haven for many friends and children who adopted her as "mom". Carol was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Joy Ogden, son Benjamin Irvine, and brother Joseph Brent Ogden. She is survived by her husband Atelea Nepote, her children Jessica Irvine, David and Ashley Irvine, Stephanie McRae, Semisi Nepote, Temalisi Nepote, Atelea Nepote Jr. as well as her 7 grandchildren; Benjamin Irvine, Tyler Irvine, Anderson Irvine, Adrian McRae, Moneleiyah Adkins, Aisea Adkins, Noemie McRae, and Sirus Lesa.

A viewing will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:45 to 11:00 am at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St, Bountiful. Burial will follow at Bountiful City Cemetery.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.