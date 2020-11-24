Carol Owczarzak's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. in Upton, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
