Carol Dee Stoker Buchmiller, 94, slipped peacefully into eternity Sun morning, 28 June 2020, in Highland, UT, where she had been living this past year. Born 30 Nov 1925, reared in Sugar City, ID, she was the youngest daughter of John William and Ruby Davis Stoker, and only sibling of her sister Alta (Yates.) Growing up she played the violin, piano/clarinet. Also tap danced w/partners in floor shows at local school/church dances. Enjoyed ice-skating . Salutatorian of all-girl class Ricks College during WWII.
Met Golden Atkin Buchmiller on blind date, sealed 30 Nov 1945, Salt Lake LDS temple. Two children born: Randy and DeeAnn. Served her family. Favorite Sunday dinner: roast beef, Carrots/potatoes/Jello & sherbet. After marriage worked as bookkeeper 10 years then returned to school. Completed BS, Master + 60 hours at U of U. Spent over 30 years as educator in SLC School District as elementary school teacher; then as school librarian.
Loved her children/grandchildren & her cats. Not sure which one more. World traveler (47 states/over 30 countries) always bringing unique gifts home to family/friends. Detail particular, she excelled as seamstress, quilter, musician (sang in choirs, duets) and Christmas giving. Served as Cub Scout Den Leader; Guide Patrol, most organizations in Church plus hosted monthly Single Adult Pot Luck Dinners for many years in their home. Read story books to her children, two newspapers a day (inc obituaries,) plus hundreds of fiction/nonfiction and Readers Digest Condensed books.
She and Golden were part of University Dance club for decades. Played violin Westminster College Orchestra; member of profession organizations & Good Sam's RV Club, where she did all the driving since Golden's eyesight failed because of diabetes. Served as International librarian for Daughters of the Utah Pioneers which afforded travel/speaking assignments. Helped judge 24 of July floats for DUP. Enjoyed live performances. At one time, they held season tickets to Pioneer, Hale & Utah Opera. Intrigued with family history of her own ancestors, Golden's & the neighbors. Served mission w/Golden to Alabama Birmingham (Tuskegee) Mission 1989. Honored w/Golden as Ricks College Distinguished Alumni 1992.
Together with Golden published 400 page family history book of Golden's grandmother. If had life to live over would ask for more height and more hair. She always said, "Take each day as it comes." Her faith & family meant the most to her of everything.
Survived by two children, Randall John (Suzan) Buchmiller, Sandy, and DeeAnn Buchmiller (Andrew) Walker, Cedar Hills; 11 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband and granddaughter, Erin.
Due to CoVid restrictions, viewing & graveside service will be limited. Viewing to be held Mon 6 July 2020 Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S Highland Drive, Holladay, UT 11:00 am w/small graveside (immediate family only.) Internment Memorial Holladay Cemetery.
Our thanks to all who cared for our mom these past 13 years as dementia ravished her body but not her spirit nor her love.
Graveside: Livestream on Russon Mortuary & Crematory Facebook Page the day of services at: https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327.
