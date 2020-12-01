Menu
Carol Toth
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1934
DIED
November 28, 2020
Carol Toth's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Highland, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, Indiana 46322
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, Indiana 46322
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
