Carol Ann "Kate" Tsushima
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1933
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
alzheimer's association
Carol Ann (Kate) Page Tsushima

November 16, 1933 ~ November 9, 2020

Carol Ann (Kate) Page Tsushima passed away November 9, 2020 at her home. She was born to Irvin Ralph Page and Iva Leona Stoker on November 16, 1933.

Kate married Dean Noe in June 1950. They later divorced and remained friends. She married Gary Tsushima on July 6, 1973, where they resided in Riverdale, UT.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Iva Stoker Page, three brothers, David, Dee (Pete), and Wayne Page, two sisters Faye Bates and Lois Flint.

She is survived by two sons Steven (Kim) Noe, North Carolina; David (Sheila) Noe, Utah; and one daughter, Nancy Noe Simmons, Kentucky. She absolutely adored her seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and had many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation service will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 pm at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary. 3333 W 5600 S, Roy, Utah 84067. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Syracuse Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 West.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to The Alzheimer's Association on her behalf.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
