Carol Werner's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport in Newburyport, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carol in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport website.