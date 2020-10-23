Menu
Carol Ann Wilson
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1945
DIED
October 19, 2020
On the 19th of October Carol Ann Wilson, 75, joined her mother Verda and brother John, in heaven after a brief illness. She was born Carol Ann Davidson to Verda Garfield of Brigham City, and Albert Davidson Jr. of California. She spent most of her life between Brigham City, Roy, Utah and Boise, Idaho.

She is survived by her father Gene Garfield, sister Marilyn, Brother in law Paul as well as niece and nephew Brian and Ashlee. She is also survived by her daughter Dani and son Jeff and her favorite people in the world- her grandkids Rylee and Jesse.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Utah Humane Society, since she mostly preferred animals to people anyway.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
