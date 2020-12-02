Menu
Carol Zielinski
1952 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1952
DIED
November 27, 2020
Carol Zielinski's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gutkowski Funeral Home in Bridgeport, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gutkowski Funeral Home website.

Published by Gutkowski Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Pennsylvania 19405
Dec
2
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1260 So. Trooper Road, Norristown, Pennsylvania
Dec
3
Interment
11:00a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
