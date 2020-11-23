Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carole Alt
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1952
DIED
November 19, 2020
Carole Alt's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carole in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Singleton Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Singleton Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Nov
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Nov
28
Interment
11:30a.m.
Cedar Hill Cemetery
5859 Ritchie Highway, Brooklyn, Maryland 21225
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.