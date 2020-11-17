Menu
Carole Appel
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1937
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Congress
University Of Illinois
Carole Appel's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation in Alexandria, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carole in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation website.

Published by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
