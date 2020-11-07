Carole was born mon May 24, 1939, in Long Beach CA. to John and Lucille Moser.



She married Robert Paul Henneberger in 1961 and they had three children; Tracy Lucille, Amanda Julia, and Robert Paul Jr. The family moved to Utah in 1971.



Carole worked at the IRS for a number of years and then transferred to Hill Airforce base where she retired in 1999.



Bob passed away in 1987 and she later married Don DeBoer in 1993. Don passed away in 2008.



Carole has always been loved and supported by all of her family until her last breath.



We are so grateful the importance of family was instilled by John and Lucille to their children. Carole embraced that value, something we are blessed with and pray that legacy lives on.



She loved to bowl, hunt, play cards, and golf. She was fortunate to have had the opportunity to travel for quite a few years of her life; Turkey, Egypt, Israel, and Russia to name a few.



Carole miraculously survived a brain aneurysm in 1999. She lost her short-term memory, however, her long term memory allowed her to share some amazing stories from her childhood, teenage, and adult years. All who knew her appreciated the fact that she never lost her sense of humor and quick wit. She'll always be remembered for her standard answer when asked how she's doing, "Not bad for an old broad." followed by her beautiful smile.



Carole is survived by her sister Margy (Tim) Lafitte, brother Don (Mitzi) Moser, sister-in-law Dee Moser; children Tracy, Mandy, and Rob; seven grandkids; Morgan, Courtney, Micheal, Bobby, Kylie, Ryann, and Cassidy, and seven great-grandkids.



She is preceded in death by her mom and dad, brother John Moser, her two husbands, Aunt Jan and Uncle hart, and nephew Timmy.



A Private Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park



The family invites those of you who would like to share stories and memories, or to pay their respects, to a Celebration of Life at her son's house 1984 Jakes Lane, Kaysville, Utah from 5:00 -7:00 p.m.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.