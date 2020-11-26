Menu
Carole Dove
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1936
DIED
November 21, 2020
Carole Dove's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Clarksville, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Published by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory
424 Franklin St, Clarksville, Tennessee 37040
Nov
25
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory
424 Franklin St, Clarksville, Tennessee 37040
Funeral services provided by:
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
