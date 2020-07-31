Carole Hunt Hanson 5/7/1949 - 7/27/2020

MONROE/BOUNTIFUL





Our matriarch and life pulse, a collector of hearts and feathers used her vibrant, magical wings to take a new flight, soaring directly into the loving, long awaited angel wings of her sons Aspen and Nate, her grandson Anthony (Tonio) and so many others who have longed for her spirited, courageous soul to reunite with theirs.







As she has often said, hers was "A life well lived" and "None of us make it out of here alive", she truly did ensure that her legacy was both inspirational and colossal during her extraordinary, yet challenging 71 years.



She spent the early and later years of life in Central Utah, graduating from Richfield High School and the middle years in Davis County where she raised 5 children into unique, independent, vastly different, adults who live on their terms, just as she did. Her family was her everything and she will ALWAYS be ours.



Her careers spanned from efficient Office Assistant to devoted Domestic Engineer, from successful Realtor to cultivative Farmer and lastly, impactful Teacher.



Far into her retirement years, she began a new role as teacher and mentor to the inspirational youth in Special Education at South Sevier High...lifting, encouraging and treasuring them consistently, oh how she loved her students and being their, Mrs. Hanson. She was never a professor but the brightest minds could learn great lessons from her in the area of acceptance and genuine compassion.







An artist, a photographer, a writer, a prideful gardener, a mama to the masses of the strong, the weary, the lost or the broken. She could stage a home solely with thrift shop items and turn it into a showroom of perfection. She loved to read, she could do and did do whatever she set her mind to. She was known for her sense of sassy style and for her resilience to conquer monumental heartbreak with fierce, deep-rooted love. Music danced through her veins and healed her deepest aches, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Towns Van Zandt were favorites but NOTHING beat the music that her talented sons made independently and together.







She leaves behind the broken but extremely full hearts of: Sister Linda Hunt (Austin) Hayward,



Children: Lisa (Shawn) Adamson, Miguel Peterson, Matthew Padley. Daughter-In-Law: Heather Padley Grandchildren: Sean (Sami) Peterson, Jonathan Byrne, Matthew Byrne, Keaola (Bri) Adamson, Keadon Adamson, Hunter Kone, Aria Hunt, Lux Soule & Avignon Soule.



Great Grandchildren: Torrence and Lola and masses of bonus children and grandchildren, treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, colleagues, students and music makers and of course, her beloved sweetheart Jerry who gave her a new found love, light and a great future to plan. He cared for her tenderly during many scary months of medical discovery…we are forever grateful.







Preceded in death by her parents-Carlyle & Alta Hunt, Sister-Silvia Hunt Johnson, sons Aspen Harvey Hunt, Nate Padley, grandson Tonio Padley, daughter-in-law Kenna Halterman, son-in-law Terence Byrne, Husband Richard Hanson.







As she wishes, a celebration of her rewarding, vivacious, radiating life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in her honor so birds can visit. Fly high, free and in all seasons, Mama Bird, we will watch for your feathers.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.