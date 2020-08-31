Of Turtle Creek, age 95, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the LGAR Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided for three years.



Beloved wife of the late P. Glenn Curry and the late Ernest W. Meade.



Loving mother of Ernest F. (Janice) Meade, Karen Dewey, Charles (Jeanne) Meade, and George (Kris) Meade.



Devoted grandmother of Darren (Heidi) Meade, Alissa (Brett Moraski) Meade, Bryan Meade, and Erick Meade.



Cherished great-grandmother of Daniel, Boden, Brylie, George, and Adler.



Dear sister of Rose Linn, preceding her in death are five other siblings.



Caroline was born in Pittsburgh, to the late Francis and Paulina Adrian. Prior to marriage, she worked as a nurse's aide at Shadyside Hospital and during World War II she assembled machine guns to be used overseas by the U.S. military. Thereafter, Caroline focused her love, energy, and attention on her home and her family.



Friends welcome Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear masks.



Caroline will be laid to rest in Restland Memorial Park.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 1060 McNeilly Rd. Pgh., PA 15226, 412-207-2127.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.