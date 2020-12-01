Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Caroline Poitra
1960 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1960
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Magnolia Cemetery
Caroline Poitra's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rowland Funeral Home in North Augusta, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Caroline in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rowland Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rowland Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home
637 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta, South Carolina 29841
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel
637 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta, South Carolina 29841
Funeral services provided by:
Rowland Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.