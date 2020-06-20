Carollyn Ruth Donaldson Mathis, 81, died peacefully at her Sunset, UT home on June 18, 2020 of kidney failure. She entered this world on September 14, 1938 in Deering, ND. Parents are James Glespy Donaldson and Freeda Matilda Peterson. The second of four girls, her sisters are Jeanne, Christanna and Nancy. Nancy died suddenly of a brain aneurism November 2011.



At the tender age of seven Carollyn discovered her ability to write poetry. She has been prolific, composing over 700 with a wide variety of subjects. Many of her poems were written to give comfort to those grieving. They have since been put into book form. She loved to create beautiful things and use her time to the fullest.



Her biggest achievement was a 500 page Peterson Family History book. She spent 30 years compiling and typing up histories of her family. This was just published in 2020 and shared with her siblings, cousins, and other family members. She recorded stories from aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives, all in their own words and experiences. It was complete with pictures, and true stories of many ancestors.



Carollyn fulfilled a life-time desire to become a registered nurse. She worked actively as a nurse for over 50 years with a wide variety of positions and skills. To get an education beyond eighth grade she had to leave home a take care of herself in a rented cabin. In her first year of nurses training she met the missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She soon discovered its truth and was baptized. This led the way for many other family members, among them her mother, her sisters Chris and Nancy, and Dan.



She met and married Daniel William Mathis in Minot, ND on December 30, 1960. Two years later they were sealed in the Logan, Utah Temple. To this union came five children and they frequently helped raise and mentor others. Their home was always welcoming with laughter and where youth especially wanted to hang out or live for an extended time.



Carollyn was a true mother and friend to all, with boundless enthusiasm, energy, and hope for each! She and Dan have been blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, over 60 souls and counting.



After 60 years together they joked about trying for a double funeral, and were only apart 21 days. They surely dance the Jitterbug again which is how they fell in love. They will continue to bless and lead their family with their tremendous legacy of faith and love through eternity.



Carollyn is survived by her children: Wynette (Merrill) Johnson, Morgan; Tammy Braegger, Willard; Trent, Murray; Curtis (Dawn), IN; and Jennifer (Shane) Phippen, Willard; sisters Jeanne Shepherd and Chris (Vince) Haile.



Her husband, parents, and sister Nancy Brough preceded her in passing.



Friends may visit with family and a short program will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S. Interment, Willard, UT Cemetery.

