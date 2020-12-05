Menu
Carolyn Banker
1940 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1940
DIED
November 25, 2020
Carolyn Banker's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Taylor Funeral Home website.

Published by Taylor Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mausoleum Chapel at Lithopolis Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Taylor Funeral Home
