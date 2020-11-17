Menu
Carolyn Bragdon
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 21, 1932
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Red Hat Society
Carolyn Bragdon's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Funeral Home in North Berwick, ME .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson Funeral Home website.

Published by Johnson Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
Agamenticus Road, South Berwick, Maine 03908
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
