Carolyn Coile
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1926
DIED
November 15, 2020
Carolyn Coile's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel website.

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lord and Stephens - East
4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Georgia 30605
Nov
18
Funeral
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605
Nov
18
Service
11:00a.m.
chapel of Lord and Stephen
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lord and Stephens - East
4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Georgia 30605
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020
So sorry to read about Carolyn's death. I worked her at UGA, and she and Bernice were friends of my in-laws and mutual friends. My husband and I are so sorry for your loss. We always think of Carolyn and Bernice with smiles and love. Our deepest condolences.
Christine C Brown
Friend
November 19, 2020